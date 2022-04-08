LBF22 – The Highlights

The London Book Fair, LBF22, returned for the first in-person show since 2019 this week and what a week it has been! The halls were buzzing with global publishing professionals coming to do business, network and learn.

Amongst the hustle and bustle were thought-provoking seminar sessions, our Authors of the Day and this year’s Illustrator of the Fair and our 2022 Market Focus – Sharjah. The floor was home to many LBF stories, and here are just some of them.

Thank you to those who came to LBF22, and if you couldn’t make it this year, catch up on the highlights.

A day in the life

Here is a little look at all the buzz from the show floor.

Our Authors of the Day and Illustrator of the Fair

Maggie O’Farrell was this year’s Adult Author of the Day, Emirati poet Afra Atiq was our Market Focus Author of the Day and The Great Dream Robbery and Kid Normal writers Greg James and Chris Smith were our Children’s Authors of the Day. This year’s Illustrator of the Fair was Diane Ewen. Catch up with their LBF Live interviews.

Bringing words together across borders

The London Book Fair, alongside the Sharjah Book Authority, announced Sharjah as the Market Focus of this year’s fair.

Catalan Culture Spotlight at LBF22

Celebrating outstanding talent within our industry

Our awards ceremonies range from those celebrating international excellence in all fields of the publishing industry to recognising the innovative trailblazers who are under 30 and taking the industry by storm. Catch up on interviews with a few IEA award winners and some of this year’s Trailblazers.

LBF International Excellence Awards

This year’s Inclusivity in Publishing Award went to Bloomsbury.

This year’s Bookstore of the Year Award went to Rahva Raamat Viru Store.

This year’s Rights Professional Award, sponsored by the Sharjah Book Authority, went to Anna Soler-Pont, Pontas Agency.

This year’s Audiobook Publisher of the Year award went to Saga Egmont.

The Trailblazer Awards

Trailblazer Awards 2022 Winner – Elle Brenton-Rounding, Bonnier Books UK.

Trailblazer Awards 2022 Winner – Marianne Tatepo, Square Peg.

Trailblazer Awards 2022 Winner – Srishti Kadu, Taylor & Francis.

LBF22 moments

We had an array of inspiring individuals at this year’s fair – discover what a few of them had to say.

Jane’s Patisserie’s top tips for blogging and writing.

Ben Okri on ‘Art in a time of crisis’.

James Spackman on this year’s Writers’ Summit.

London Writers’ Salon.

Tony Hadley releases ‘My Life in Pictures’.

Maltese literature with Author Walid Nabhan and Peter Owen Publishers.

And that’s a wrap; we’ll see you all for LBF23.