Trailblazer Awards 2022 Winners Announced

London, 6 April 2022. The winners of the 2022 Trailblazer Awards have been revealed today, recognising some of the most exciting young talent under the age of 30 in the publishing industry.

Winners of the seventh annual Trailblazer Awards include a Senior Sales Manager who has averaged over 700 deals a year, a Literary Agent who has secured six and seven figure deals for commercial debuts and previously unheard voices, a Publishing Director who set up a mentoring network for Black Agents and Editors, a Procurement Controller who mentors others in publishing, and a Freelance Editor who has piloted lunchtime book clubs for local schools.

The winners of the 2022 Trailblazer Awards are:

Elle Brenton-Rounding, Senior Sales & Business Development Manager, Bonnier Books UK

Hayley Steed, Literary Agent, Madeleine Milburn Literary, TV & Film Agency

Marianne Tatepo, Publishing Director, Vintage, Square Peg, Penguin Random House

Srishti Kadu, Procurement Controller, Taylor & Francis

Taliha Quadri, Freelance Editor and Proofreader, co-founder Selkie Publications CIC

L-R Elle Brenton-Rounding; Hayley Steed; Marianne Tatepo; Srishti Kadu; Taliha Quadri

The Trailblazer Awards are run by The London Book Fair, in partnership with the Publishers Association, supported by the Society of Young Publishers and BookBrunch.

Andy Ventris, Director of The London Book Fair, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the winners of this year’s Trailblazer Awards, all of whom do vital work to make publishing as inclusive, innovative, and forward thinking as possible. The publishing industry is always adapting and growing, ensuring that the titles on shelves reflect the stories and voices of today, and judging by this year’s shortlist and winners, the future of publishing is a bright one.”

This year’s Trailblazers will be promoted across The London Book Fair’s social media channels, as well in BookBrunch, and each winner will receive a coveted Trailblazer trophy. The five Trailblazers will receive free entry to this year’s London Book Fair, with an event featuring the winners planned for the Fair, allowing them to discuss their careers and the future of the publishing industry.